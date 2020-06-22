Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,362,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $37,182,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 352,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after buying an additional 315,627 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $68.25. 4,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

