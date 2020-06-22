Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.63. 667,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,933. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

