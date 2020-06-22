Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.67. 5,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,708,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,440,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,168,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

