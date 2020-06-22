Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.60. The stock had a trading volume of 607,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.