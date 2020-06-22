Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.85. 602,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,036. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.