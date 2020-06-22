Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,247,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.55. 75,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,559. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

