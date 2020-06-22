Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 843.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 337,534 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,051,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after buying an additional 259,038 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $25,548,000.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 306,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.98.

