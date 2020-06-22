Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $829,740,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 682,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

