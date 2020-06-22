Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 641 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $433.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,606. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $429.27. The firm has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.81 and a 200-day moving average of $345.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

