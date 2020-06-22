Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,939 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. 696,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

