Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

CRM traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.99. 1,938,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,301. The company has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,448 shares of company stock valued at $81,338,430 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.