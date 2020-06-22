Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $82.99. 1,403,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

