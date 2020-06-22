Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 1,481,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

