Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.90.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $11.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $964.48. 139,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.84. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $967.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

