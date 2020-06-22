Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,957. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,182,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,364,814 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

