Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,154,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 81,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,260. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

