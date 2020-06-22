Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 242.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 197,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 84.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 135.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 860,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 494,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

