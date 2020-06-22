Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,068 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE PM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.09. 1,400,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.