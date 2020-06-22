Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $24,214,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,478. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,897.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,128.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

