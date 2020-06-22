Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,945 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.86. 85,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,218. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

