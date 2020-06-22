Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $9,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $489,300.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,031,920 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

