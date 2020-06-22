Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.