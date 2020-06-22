Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

AMZN traded up $22.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,698.00. 1,445,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,450.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,077.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

