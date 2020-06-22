Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $73,436,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,979,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 202,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,444.78. The company had a trading volume of 630,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,652. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $977.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,400.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,349.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

