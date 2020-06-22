Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,479 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,991,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,131,000 after purchasing an additional 170,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 8,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,514. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

