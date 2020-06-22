Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,132 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,492,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 811,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 215,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 208.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 536,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 362,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $139.20.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

