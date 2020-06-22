Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,720

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,720 ($21.89) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($31.18) to GBX 1,780 ($22.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($24.44) to GBX 2,175 ($27.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,889.17 ($24.04).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,115 ($26.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,848.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,878.04. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,195 ($27.94).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

