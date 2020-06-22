Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.