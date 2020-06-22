Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brink’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Brink’s by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Brink’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of BCO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. 13,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

