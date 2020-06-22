Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.