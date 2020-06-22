Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 16,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 44.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.45. 2,009,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $67.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGG. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

