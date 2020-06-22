Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,028. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

