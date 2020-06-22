BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $827,751,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after buying an additional 558,322 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2,220.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after buying an additional 11,418,660 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

BP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 5,403,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

