BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.27

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 349319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

