BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHOOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.92. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $99.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

