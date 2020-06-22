BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $99.80.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

