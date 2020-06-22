Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,071,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

