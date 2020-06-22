Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Jack Levine purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.21. Blink Charging Co has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

