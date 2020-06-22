Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4,933.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,705,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $37,354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $29,501,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $27,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.