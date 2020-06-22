BidaskClub Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

GBDC stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 99,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

