Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372,322 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,808 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after purchasing an additional 228,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter.

BERY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 7,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

