Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,541 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,966 ($50.48) to GBX 4,541 ($57.80) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. HSBC cut their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($84.26) to GBX 5,940 ($75.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($48.75) to GBX 3,160 ($40.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,727 ($72.89) to GBX 5,891 ($74.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($64.27) target price (up previously from GBX 4,700 ($59.82)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,565.69 ($58.11).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,382 ($55.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,490.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,055 ($38.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,562 ($70.79). The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

In related news, insider Rachel Downey acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,004 ($50.96) per share, with a total value of £51,651.60 ($65,739.60).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

