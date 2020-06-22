Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 671,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,274. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

