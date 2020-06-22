BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BCE by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,032,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 36,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

