BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 474,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BBX Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 1,380.3% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 257,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BBX Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 226,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 222,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBX. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,311. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

