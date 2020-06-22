Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 140,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Finke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Also, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $276,678 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,869. The company has a market cap of $353.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

