Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 37.5%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) were up 37.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 2,897,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 472,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million and a PE ratio of -135.00.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

