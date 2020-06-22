Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNKXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankia alerts:

BNKXF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.