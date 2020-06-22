Bank of America Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

Bank of America reissued their sell rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.97.

HOME opened at $6.90 on Friday. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 250,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

