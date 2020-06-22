Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.47

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.47 and last traded at $129.64, with a volume of 6046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6,241.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,503. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.